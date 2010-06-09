Essien and Ballack are out. Pirlo and Drogba are questionable. Argentina has Maradona. Spain’s never won it. Holland is playing beautifully and Chile is no slouch either. Mexico has the right mix of youth and experience. Who knows—maybe even Algeria?

Our contributors have been busy speculating and filling out their brackets. Now it’s your turn. You are all cordially invited to participate in Goal Post’s World Cup bracket by clicking here and then looking to “join a group.” You can find ours by entering “20716” for the group ID# and “foer” as the password.

Many of our illustrious authors—Aleksandar Hemon, Daniel Alarcón, Rabih Alameddine, Tom Vanderbilt, and Frank Foer—have generously agreed to award signed copies of their books as prizes. With less than two days until kick off, the clock is ticking.