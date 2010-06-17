Bowden, like Guillermoprieto and other smart journalists who have covered Juárez, argues that the city’s violence cannot be explained by the wars of the drug cartels alone. It is also perpetrated by the police, and the army, and individuals ruined by the city’s poverty, nihilism, drugs, and corruption. Meanwhile, the maquiladoras, drawing migrants from the countryside but never offering a living wage, create a society that is deracinated and desperate. “What is happening in Juárez and increasingly throughout Mexico is the breakdown of a system,” he writes. “There are no jobs, the young face blank futures, the poor are crushed by sinking fortunes. The state has always violated human rights, and now, in the general mayhem, this fact becomes more and more obvious.”

But Bowden is not really interested in developing this thesis. In fact, he is often scornful of anyone who offers any thesis at all. Frustrated with pat, reductive explanations for the carnage, he directs his fury at those who would try, however imperfectly, to understand the dynamics behind it. One chapter imagines a performance in which Juárez’s ghosts tell the stories of their murders: “We will not allow anyone with answers to be present. Explanations will be killed on sight. Theories strangled by my own hands. No one can speak of cartels if he is not a member of a cartel or, at the very least, has not spoken on the record with a member of a cartel. No one will be allowed to speak of the army’s war with the cartels unless he has taken a combat role in that war. Academic commentators must show video of themselves at the killings or having beers with the killers before they will be allowed to say a single word.”

This passage, with all its extravagant world-weary machismo and misplaced literariness, shows how insufferable Bowden can be. He is a bit of an authorial bully. He wants the reader to feel guilty for wanting answers, for daring to form opinions without having seen all the terrible things that Bowden himself has seen. “Let me ask you one question,” he writes. “Just what is it you don’t understand that every dead girl here understands, that every dead cholo understands, that everyone ending a shift at the plant understands, and that every corpse coming out of the death warehouse understands?” But it is not at all clear what it is he wants us to understand, besides the futility of trying to understand Juárez at all. And it is precisely the magnitude of the Juárez horror that makes it impossible for us to suffice with such tough-guy attitude.

Bowden is dismissive of the feminists who have tried to rally attention to Juárez’s epidemic of femicide, pointing out that women represent only 10 or 12 percent of the total number of deaths. “Focusing on the dead women enables Americans to ignore the dead men,” he writes. But Bowden also knows that there is something particularly hideous about the city’s explosion of sex murder, which is both a human rights crisis and testament to the scope of the city’s darkness. Later in the book, he remarks that “the real history of the city is written on the bodies of women, and this is not a history men are likely to sanction, even as they record it in the day and the night on bleeding flesh.” Murder City is full of such contradictions. The only consistency is Bowden’s conviction that no other outsider can have anything useful to say.

There is a tiresome narcissism here. Again and again, Bowden turns his attention—and his most purple prose—to the effect that Juárez has on him. “Black velvet, yes, that is the feel of the sky, the feeling of the darkness coming down as I spiral into the embrace of death on high heels wobbling through the bullet-shredded night,” he writes, describing, I think, the fatalism that settles over him in the city. “The lipstick bright red, the scent a bouquet snatched from a fresh grave.” He is given to spouting portentous nonsense: “Silence, like protest, is the drug of our time, the way we do something by doing nothing. We march, we wave placards, and we go mum, and all avoid touching the levers of power and all avoid stepping on the third rail of truth.”