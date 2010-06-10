Portugal's got flair. England has a new song. And you'd be crazy to count out Italy.

Our contributors have been busy speculating and filling out their brackets. Now it’s your turn. You are all cordially invited to participate in Goal Post’s World Cup bracket by clicking here and then looking to “join a group.” You can find ours by entering “20716” for the group ID# and “foer” as the password.

Many of our illustrious authors—Aleksandar Hemon, Daniel Alarcón, Rabih Alameddine, Tom Vanderbilt, and Frank Foer—have generously agreed to award signed copies of their books as prizes. The tournament kicks off in less than a day, so fill out your brackets now or forever hold your peace.