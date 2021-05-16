Pariahs and Politics

The Jewish renewal that Arendt praised was not only sublime; it was also toothless. The sacking of the Hebrew University in the first Arab-Israeli war should have convinced her that arts and sciences are not a national defense. And she exaggerated the spiritual delicacy of Labor Zionism: as early as 1919, at a conclave of agricultural workers in Petah Tikva, the hewers of wood and drawers of water declared the final aim of Zionism to be the establishment of a Jewish state. There were politicians and intellectuals within Labor Zionism who matched Magnes's concern for reconciliation with the Arabs; they refused to surrender, however, the rudimentary ambition of political Zionism, which is that there be in Palestine an entity in which Jews remain the majority. Arendt wished the Jews to be "a boon to mankind" and "a beacon of peace" by abstaining from the community of states and resisting the allure of sovereignity. She believed that the state had become "the greatest obstacle to national survival for small nations," that she was witnessing "the catastrophic decline of the national-state system in our time." (This was an extraordinary misjudgment: the durability of that system has been dramatically proved by the proliferating small states of the postcolonial world.) But Zionism was intent upon parity for the Jews in politics, that is, upon power; and power, sometimes for worse, comes in states.

What forms of political organization, then, did she propose? In Palestine, a federation of small peoples—as if the disturbances of history are always the work of large peoples. And there was America, that other experiment in getting away from Europe, and Israel's only real competition for the future of Jewish history. Arendt's great attraction to her adopted country no doubt owed much to the fact that America was an innovation in nationalism—a state that was not fitted to a nation, but was more loosely wrapped around many national groups. In this respect the United States was also the fulfillment of the political ideal of German-Jewish humanism, Hermann Cohen, the lofty Jewish neo-Kantian of Marburg, wrote that "insofar as isolation in a nationality is necessary, it is in no way hopeless, for its realization is possible without a state of one's own"; and it was this tradition of sweet thinking, which disliked separateness and rejected the exclusiveness of the nation in favor of the fellowship of nationalities, to which Arendt was philosophically in thrall.

Cohen was sure, as Acton had been a few generations earlier, that such a democratically inflected nationalism was possible in Europe. Arendt was not so cruelly deceived. Dreyfus, and then the death camps, proved that pluralism there was a fantasy. A Jewish lobby is as inconceivable in Europe as a Jewish army. Arendt's prescription for Europe's Jews remained vague. At times she seemed to espouse a kind of progressive's Micawberism: the right revolution would turn up, allies would be found, sooner or later, whose insurrectionary energies would not be misdirected at the Jews. The Spartakusbund, according to Arendt's fond essay on Rosa Luxemburg, was such a moment of illumination, ended by bullets in the back, when some gifted Jews of the bourgeoisie discovered their revolutionary calling and created a camaraderie, sired as much by Lessing as by Marx, for which origins were finally a matter of no consequence. In the history of the Jews Luxemburg must surely be numbered among the few who shed their Jewishness successfully, that is, without having anti-Semitism return it to them. She and the other Jews of her "peer group" (the phrase is J.P. Nettl's) were promoted, by doctrine and by personal relations, to a higher humanity, to a small society of Jewish and non- Jewish radicals whose universalism was astoundingly genuine, who really lived as if they came from nowhere. The translated Rosa then hardened her heart to the particular hardships of the Russian Jews; the party of humanity hears no special pleading. The woman already lived in the future.

What Arendt finally settled on for the Jews of Europe, however, was a little different, and a little less, than this millenarian exaltation. It was the condition of the pariah.