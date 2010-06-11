When we consider the many threats and crimes of Iran’s government, we are led to one inescapable conclusion: it is the character of this Iranian regime—not just its behavior—that is the deeper threat to peace and freedom in our world, and in Iran. For this reason, I believe that it will only be a change in the Iranian regime itself—a peaceful change, chosen by and led by the people of Iran—that can finally produce the changes we seek in Iran’s policies.

Even now, though, we hear it said over and over that Iran’s democratic opposition has been beaten into submission. I would not deny that a regime like this one, which knows no limits to its ruthlessness, will achieve many of its goals—for now. But when Iran’s rulers are too afraid of their own people to tolerate even routine public demonstrations on regime holidays, as they recently demonstrated, this is not a government that is succeeding. It is a cabal of criminals who understand that their morally bankrupt regime is now on the wrong side of Iranian history.

The question that we, the United States, must answer is, what side of Iranian history are we on? For sixteen months, President Obama’s outstretched hand to Iran’s rulers has been consistently and defiantly met with a clenched fist—a fist that is now more stained than ever with the blood of Iran’s sons and daughters. This week we finally shifted our policy to sanctions. By itself, the latest Security Council resolution is inadequate. We now need Congress to finish the Iran sanctions bill, so we can pass it without delay. And we need the administration to impose new targeted sanctions against those Iranian officials, businesses, and banks that promote the regime’s most dangerous policies —and we need our partners in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East to do the same.

But what is the goal of all this? Is it to persuade Iran’s rulers to sit down and negotiate in good faith—to stop pursuing nuclear weapons, supporting terrorism, and abusing their own people? I truly hope that this is possible—but that assumption seems totally at odds with the character of this Iranian regime. For that reason, I would suggest a different goal: to mobilize our friends and allies in like-minded countries, both in the public sphere and the private sector, to challenge the legitimacy of this Iranian regime, and to support Iran’s people in changing the character of their government—peacefully, politically, on their own terms, in their own ways. Of course, the United States should never provide its support where it is unrequested and unwanted—but when young Iranian demonstrators choose to write their banners of protest in English, when they chant “Obama, Obama, are you with us, or are you with them?” it is a pretty good indication that we can do more, and should do more, to support their incontrovertibly just cause.

We—the government and the people of the United States—need to stand up for the Iranian people. We need to make their goals our goals, their interests our interests, their work our work. We need a grand national undertaking to broadcast information freely into Iran, and to help Iranians access the tools to evade their government’s censorship of the Internet. We need to let the political prisoners in Iran’s gruesome prisons know that they are not alone, that their names and their cases are known to us, and that we will hold their torturers and tormentors accountable for their crimes. We need to publicize the names of Iran’s human rights abusers, and we need to make them famous. Then we need to impose crippling sanctions on them for their human rights abuses—to go after their assets, their ability to travel, and their access to the international financial system, which is exactly the goal of legislation that I and others have proposed.