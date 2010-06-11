Does he know how much trouble he’s in?

Click here to read Margo Howard’s first dispatch from the Blagojevich trial. Click here to read her second. And here for her assessment of the opening statements.

Even though I think I’m an opening statements kind of girl, I did want to stick around to see the first witnesses. Number one was Daniel Cain, the the FBI agent who oversaw all Blago-related wiretaps. Formerly an accountant, he answered questions like a federal agent from central casting: precise and almost without inflection. His area of specialty is white collar crime, public corruption, drugs, and fraud. The investigation began, in December 2003, when someone complained about being extorted by Stuart Levine, who was on two State of Illinois boards. One thing led to another … well, to be accurate, Levine led to Blagojevich, and the tapes just kept rolling. The defense went after his testimony that the Blago tapes used “minimization”—that is, when talk veered off into the personal, the agent stopped recording and checked back in one or two minutes. The defense tried to make it seem like a big whoop that there were breaks in the tapes; didn’t that mean the investigation was less rigorous than it might have been? This defense strategy struck me as fishy. A red herring, to be exact.

The second and last witness of the morning was one of the insiders who has turned and is cooperating with the government: Alonzo “Lon” Monk (the one with the peacocks on his father’s lawn who was previously described—by Blago’s lawyer—as a volleyball agent). The former governor’s chief of staff for his first term, Monk is now unemployed and awaiting sentencing by this trial judge. He has admitted to more than one crime. It turns out that he was a sports agent, mainly for tennis players, and his friendship with Blago began in 1981 when they were both going to law school at Pepperdine University, in Malibu, and took a program in London together, living in the same hotel. Monk was an usher at Blago’s wedding, then lived with the couple for eight weeks as he got settled in Chicago, where he had moved to help Blago. This friendship will prove to have been very costly. And who knows? They might be lodging together once again.

I believe I am one of the few people involved with this trial who is free to leave at this point. I mean, the serious reporters can’t go, the jury can’t go, and the defendants sure as hell can’t go. And this is supposed to go on for another three or four months. It is an odd routine, a big deal criminal trial. One can only imagine penny ante civil cases where the boredom factor would be multiplied by 100. So here are some impressions as I have one foot out the door.