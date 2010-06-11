Best of the Web, Opening Game EditionBy The New Republic StaffJune 11, 2010Harry Kewell goes to the witch doctorBrazil fight a civil war over DungaThe New Yorker previews the Cup with Goal Post’s Daniel AlarcónZonal Marking picks the six key players and six fringe players to watch.Some American fans are still lonely.ESPN switches to the World Cup – will Americans follow?Get the latest from TNR. Sign up for the newsletter.How the Cup could devastate London’s West EndA review of Chasing The Game: America and the Quest for the CupItalian minister: don’t watch matches at work