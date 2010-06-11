Every year states spend millions on subsidies to stimulate business activity. However, in far too many cases too little is known about either the geography of these investments or their effectiveness. This is a problem because these interventions have a profound impact on metropolitan growth and development as they support a wide range of uses, from site preparation, infrastructure, and land acquisition to job-retention and the financing of industrial parks.

In fact, research shows these programs often undermine older, existing communities. So we were pleased by some new analysis from the Keystone Research Center in Pennsylvania.

Working with Keystone back in 2004, we described the entropic nature that characterized Pennsylvania’s distribution of aid through three key economic development programs. In short we found that, overall, this haphazard approach meant that as much support flowed to projects in Pennsylvania’s outer townships as to those in older areas between 1998 and 2003. In one case, nearly two-thirds the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority’s industrial park loan money subsidized projects in these outlying areas.

That is why we Keystone’s latest report is so encouraging.