Land, too, presented challenges. Shortly after Wordsworth and Coleridge discovered the sublime in the Lake District, Parry found himself stuck on Melville Island, of which he wrote: “Not one object was to be seen on which the eye could long rest with pleasure,” noting also “the death-like stillness of the most dreary desolation, and the total animated existence.” And in the summer there were flies, which inflicted near-biblical torment. George Back complained that “they rose in clouds, actually darkening the air…our faces streamed with blood, as if leeches had been applied.”

If a new film is ever to be made from Arctic exploration, it should focus on the final voyage of John Franklin. An unabashed admirer of Franklin, Brandt gushes that he was “a gentleman and a gentle man, pious and pure but at the same time brave and indomitable,” adding that “his death…transformed him…into an avatar of British greatness.” His first three expeditions had advanced the cause of Arctic cartography, but ultimately fell short of their goal. His last foray into the north both immortalized and killed him. Having endured a frustrating governorship of Tasmania, Franklin took on the assignment at the age of fifty-eight. “He had to go,” Brandt argues, “had to wipe out the memory of Tasmanian politics and his own political ineptitude. The Far North was his comfort zone.”

But that comfort zone turned out to be a lion's mouth: Franklin vanished somewhere north of Canada, never to be found. He is thought to have died on King William Island, and though his men may have survived for several more years, none saw England again. Dozens of expeditions were sent to search and rescue, and despite tantalizing clues, the ships themselves were never found. It is widely believed that the crew died from scurvy and starvation; evidence suggests that cannibalism may have been what another explorer called a "last dread alternative."

The fate of the last Franklin expedition swayed the public against further exploration. In 1850, The New Monthly Magazine condemned the Northwest Passage frenzy as “a miracle of misdirected energy and enterprise.” The search for Franklin and the passage continued, but with diminished public interest. A decade after Amundseen actually found the passage, World War I erupted, and the young men of England now headed not for the ice floes of the Arctic, but the forests of Ardennes.

This is a sad tale, told capably by Brandt. It is neither a dry academic study nor the kind of jaunty history that has become popular in recent years. Indeed, Brand notes that climate change may soon render the whole notion of the Northwest Passage obsolete: “Thanks to global warming it is beginning to seem likely that the Northwest Passage will open for longer and longer periods each year, until, perhaps by the end of this century, ice will have vanished from the world altogether.” If there is any serious shortcoming to Brand’s book, it is that he barely alludes to the complex ownership debates surrounding the Arctic today. Canada claims much of it for herself; Russia, rarely one for subtle gestures, planted a flag on the Arctic seabed in 2007. Perhaps contemporary issues are outside the purview of such a historical study, but they could have made a riveting coda to the, well, chilling tale of Franklin and his peers.

The Man Who Ate His Boots makes a strong case for exploration as an epitome of national ideals—not mere colonization, but a spirit of discovery that infects the public and private spheres. It is a lesson that our legislators—ever eager to punish those stargazers at NASA with budget cuts—would do well to remember.

Alexander Nazaryan teaches at a public school in Brooklyn. He is at work on his first novel.