The Grief Box

What arises out of these materials is an old and familiar story of a sibling who turned more and more mysterious as he grew up, until he vanished entirely from sight, sending only occasional postcards and not returning to see his dying mother. Michael was troubled, Carson writes, even as a young boy: “Wherever we went my brother wanted to make friends with boys too old for him. He ran behind them, mistook the rules, came home with a bloody nose…Years later, when he began to deal drugs, I got the old sinking feeling…No one knew him. He was the one who was old.” After leaving Canada as a young man to avoid prison, he traveled around the world, marrying and settling in Denmark some years before his death. Informed of his demise too late to attend the funeral, Carson travels to Copenhagen to meet his wife, who relays some information about him, but not much. Vast swaths of his life remain a mystery that Carson does not try to explain. Instead, ardent classicist that she is, she turns from elegy and mourning to history and investigation: “The asking is not idle. It is when you are asking about something that you realize you yourself have survived it, and so must carry it, or fashion it into a thing that carries itself.” Even if, in this case, the facts are few, sparse, and “mute,” they are worth preserving, so that, as Herodotus says, they may not “go extinct.”

It is this very sparseness of a documentary record that allows Nox to succeed as a narrative: the silence around each salient fact or memory becomes a space that Carson can “ornament” as she chooses. Anyone who has read Carson’s translations of Sappho or her study of Simonides and Celan knows that she thrives on fragmentation, ambiguity, and unexplained lacunae of all kinds. The difference here, of course, is that her brother’s twenty-two-year silence was not intended as a literary effect, and this may be why Carson has taken the radical step of not producing a conventional book at all. In manuscript cultures, or “scribal” cultures, as Marshall McLuhan called them in The Gutenberg Galaxy, writing and reading was a personal transaction, with each book illustrated, graffitied, and annotated by hand. In this sense, each text was an extension of the ars memorativa, a record of what one had been taught and an aid for transmitting that knowledge to the next generation.

By refusing the conventions of print, Nox could have been an idiosyncratic, hermetic, willfully “personal” project, but Carson’s clear-eyed and unsentimental presentation of her brother’s life makes it feel, instead, like the only possible way to commemorate an almost traceless existence. At a time when “the end of the book” is a subject of endless debate, Nox feels both very new and very old; it combines the precious heft of text with the fleeting nature of a casual snapshot, a scrawled note, or a digital image. In life, and in literature, it presses us to answer the most urgent of questions: what do we value most in life, and how do we want to keep it? How will it survive us, if at all?

Jess Row is the author of The Train to Lo Wu. His new collection of stories, Nobody Ever Gets Lost, will be published later this year.