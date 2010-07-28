Objects of Trust

Among the numerous illustrations in Amanda Vickery’s book are pictures of keys, locks, lamps, urns, and a porcelain shepherd. Gone wrong, the book could have read like a print version of a boring episode of Antique Road Show. But Vickery has spared us this fate, and instead reminds us that the creative historian can take almost anything as his or her subject matter and find instruction in it.

It is fair to ask at the outset whether we really care what went on at home in Georgian England. Recent trends in historical research favor the international and the global, such as the movement across borders of peoples, ideas, or disease. Just as it has become difficult to read Mansfield Park without reflecting on the distant sources of the estate’s income, so too might it be said that the real story behind the popularity of tea parties for middling Georgian women was the sugar that made tea palatable—and that, of course, is a story of slavery.

No matter: Vickery’s history might not have geographic breadth, but it is much more than the history of the home and its objects. Vickery skillfully connects the home to credit, trust, the economy, and the state. Before Goldman Sachs gave us Fabulous Fab, Charles Dickens gave us the deceiving and financially creative Fascination Fledgeby. In Our Mutual Friend, Fledgeby goes to his checkbook: “He had unlocked a drawer and taken a key from it to open another drawer, in which was another key that opened another drawer, in which was another key that opened another drawer, in which was the cheque book.” Vickery, like Dickens, knows that in household goods, larger truths are revealed.

Housing, Vickery argues, was access to a certain social and political status. “The crucial factor that determined the life of a bachelor,” for example, “was the nature of his housing and tenure: was he a householder or a lodger? On this turned his standing in the community, his stake in local government…his access to women.” Vickery’s concern is with the “long-eighteenth century,” from the Glorious Revolution of 1688 to First Reform Bill of 1832, a period during which the English were fond of talking about “Oeconomy.” One can think of the concept as a something akin to the body politic, but rooted in the home rather than the body of the monarch. “Oeconomy presented household order as critical to the material survival and success of the family, and,” according to some, Vickery writes, “to the well-being of the state.”