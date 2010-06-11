Veronique de Rugy of AEI, National Review, Reason, and pretty much every organ of the conservative movement, produces a chart that she thinks has debunked President Obama's claims about health care reform saving money:

Remember when President Obama told us how the health-care bill would cost $900 billion over ten years and yet would somehow end up saving taxpayers money? Well, here is the chart that shows it’s not true.

Using Congressional Budget Office projections, the chart compares the net change in deficits due to changes in insurance coverage (red), net changes in deficits due to other spending on Medicare, Medicaid, and other federal health programs (green), and net changes in deficits due to a $420 billion increase in federal taxes. Importantly, these long-term estimates suppose that spending cuts and tax increases are instituted as legislated.

The purple line shows the year-end change in the deficit due to the final health-care legislation. This change of $143 billion over ten years is paltry when taken in context — this nation has spent an average of $1.8 trillion dollars on health-care during each of the past ten years. To put it another way, the net deficit reduction over the next ten years will be less than 1 percent of this year’s GDP, and less than 4 percent of this year’s federal spending. This deficit reduction does nothing to reduce the substantial pressure of growing health-care costs on the federal budget.