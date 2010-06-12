The games have started, and unfortunately, so has the coverage. What am I going to do with these announcers? For a moment, I’ll be xenophobic or what have you and say it: what am I going to do with these American announcers? Some of them might be British, but believe me, they are American. No one on ESPN does play by play anymore.

It would have been nice if there was less chatter and more “Dos Santos passes to Rafa who gives the ball to Blob, I mean Blanco.”

After listening to Daniel’s father calling a game on audio, the announcers today seemed especially irritating.

There was a point when one of the announcers said something like, “We haven’t mentioned Vela’s name since the first fifteen minutes of the game.”