I still remember the moment I found the religion of Italian football—like all religions a story of obsession, agony, and deceit. It was the 67th minute of the first round match between Italy and Argentina, held at the River Plate stadium in Buenos Aires on June 10, 1978.

I was in Beirut, squinting through the smears of my black and white television, when Roberto Bettega took the ball outside the penalty box. He passed off to Paolo Rossi, immersed in defenders, then ran into the open toward the penalty spot. Somehow Rossi squeezed the ball through and Bettega caught it on the run, sending Filliol, the Argentinean goalkeeper the wrong way: 1-0 Italy, on Argentina’s turf.

There the match would end, and I was hitched, though I had never paid attention to the Squadra Azzura. Perhaps it was the goalkeeper in me who admired Italy’s captain Dino Zoff, his flawless positioning and dour mien of the Friulani, who when hoisting the World Cup in triumph four years later had to be pinched to bring on a smile.

Amid predictions that Spain, Brazil, Argentina, or England, will win in South Africa, you could be forgiven for forgetting that Italy is the title-holder. That’s how it’s always been, or almost. Expect the Italians to do well (as in the tournament they hosted in 1990), and they will wilt like a four-day rose. Heap abuse on them, ensure that key players have just returned from a match-fixing scandal (as in 1982), or are about to suffer retribution from a fresh one (as in 2006), and the team somehow finds its rhythm like an impala fleeing a jaguar.