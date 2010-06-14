Last week I expressed some frustration that so many critics on my left insist upon mischaracterizing my beliefs on the Middle East. Andrew Sullivan replies by... mischaracterizing my beliefs on the Middle East. He concludes that my "bottom line is still that of a neocon Likudnik." He reaches that conclusion through a series of erroneous inferences. I'll go through his points one by one:

1. "Chait thinks that until Palestinian opinion shifts decisively, the pressure should be on them in resolving the issue, not the Israeli government's policy of increasing settlements."

I don't think it's an either-or situation. I think pressure should be placed on Israel to halt -- or, ideally, reverse -- settlement construction, and the U.S. should recognize that Palestinian rejection of any Jewish state is the deeper problem.

2. "But even if I'm wrong and Chait is right, and Palestinian opinion and not settlements is the major problem, isn't continuing the settlements and collectively punishing Gazans likely to have the opposite effect on Palestinian opinion?"

Agreed. While there's no viable reading of history to suggest that settlements have caused the Palestinian rejection of the legitimacy of Zionism, it's obvious that settlements encourage Palestinian rejectionism. That's why they're bad. Andrew follows the above sentence with a disquisition about "the logic of Chait's argument" which presumes that my argument supports settlements.

3. "Reversing this cycle was precisely the point of Obama's insistence on a settlement freeze as a kick-start to negotiations. This wasn't a big leap or an impossible demand. It wasn't a reversal of any settlements, let alone forcible dismantling; it was merely a suspension of adding to what Chait calls a crime. And yet even then, Chait backs Israel."

No, I backed Obama. Again Andrew has launched an assault upon a position I do not hold.