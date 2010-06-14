As promised in a previous blog entry, I vowed not to lay eyes upon England-USA owing to split loyalties, hearts and bones, all that. Many of my dearest confidantes (I mean you, David Hirshey), ignored my ponderings and asked me where I'd be watching the game.

The answer is, even though I'm a Mets fan, I watched the Yankees-Astros game at 1.05pm on Saturday last at a watering hole called Canal Bar, in the Gowanus Plains section of Brooklyn. I moved to Gowanus a year ago, after my Long Island City apartment had been ransacked of its contents by a pair of thieves. Perhaps it was the manner of the move, the stealthy horror of what had happened in Queens making me open to a better place, but something about that few blocks of Brooklyn appealed to me almost immediately. Canal Bar especially. The first time I went there, I was too scared to sit at the actual bar, given that it's an unapologetic dive, and some of the regulars looked like whatever the equivalent of badass is in Italian. So rather than pretend I wasn't a yuppie scum arriviste, I took my diet Coke (with lemon, yes please) out back to the little urban garden. Before long, however, I was assailed there by Louis Turco, the bar owner—“you're the new guy, right?” he said. “Here, have a Jameson shot on me. Welcome.”

So began my love affair with Canal Bar. Not a few weeks after the Jameson incident, I received the following email from Althea, the bar's manager and Louis' girlfriend: "Sal closed your car window and locked the door. He wanted me to remind you about the crack whores in the neighborhood." Sadly, I was in my car at the time, and I was in Manhattan, meaning Sal—a big-hearted regular—had locked and barred the wrong car, but compare that to what happened to my previous apartment and you'll see why it was the only place to watch the Yanks-Astros game.

The Yanks started strongly, Jeter hitting a lead-off homer, but quickly the Astros picked up a couple of runs. Rick Kadlub, another regular and the owner, if you can believe it, of a Brooklyn walking tour company (the tour is fabulous, by the way), barked in his Gowanus accent that he'd trade a Yankees win for a US loss in soccer. By the time of the kickoff in the game I didn't watch, Jorge Posada had grand-slammed the Yanks into a commanding lead, and they never looked back; Rick was confident enough to wander over and put on eye on the soccer—he didn't seem impressed. Half an hour into the game, on one of the Canal Bar TV's, I'm told a man in green, called Green, standing on green, turned green; out of the corner of my eye it looked to me like he was indeed going to puke. A British friend of mine, Alex, who happened to be at the bar with me (he WAS watching the game), put his head in his hands and muttered something about it “always being like this.” I said yes, Alex, it IS always like this: they grill burgers and dogs out back from the goodness of their souls, and the beers are cheap, aren't they? Plus, Louis and Althea, and Rick, and Sal, and the whole gang? They're always this nice.