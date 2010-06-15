Best of the Web, AM EditionBy The New Republic StaffJune 15, 2010Why would anyone be a goalkeeper?A furor over Spain's win bonusesEngland tries to forget the USA game with a round of golfSven-Goran Erikson's tough task aheadFranz Beckenbauer launches a "scathing" attack on England's playing styleAnd Socrates is "not so confident" about BrazilGet the latest from TNR. Sign up for the newsletter.Fashion watch: it's all about the comically over-sized sunglassesTop 10 worst World Cup teams of all time