Why would anyone be a goalkeeper?

A furor over Spain's win bonuses

England tries to forget the USA game with a round of golf

Sven-Goran Erikson's tough task ahead

Franz Beckenbauer launches a "scathing" attack on England's playing style

And Socrates is "not so confident" about Brazil

Get the latest from TNR. Sign up for the newsletter.

Fashion watch: it's all about the comically over-sized sunglasses

Top 10 worst World Cup teams of all time