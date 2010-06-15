This, from the Wall Street Journal, is reassuring:

Wall Street's lobbying army is marching around Washington in a push to shape the final financial-overhaul bill. But it has gotten harder to get through the door with some lawmakers.

One bank has complained that it no longer has access to House Financial Services Committee Chairman Barney Frank (D., Mass.), whose schedule has filled up to accommodate negotiations with his Senate counterparts during the next two weeks.

When the big banks were getting hammered in the Senate, they were saying they could fix it when the bill went to a conference committee and they could lobby behind closed doors. But it isn't working out that way.