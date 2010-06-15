Howard Wolfson asks whether soccer has arrived in America? Good entry, but my question is who is Matt Drudge? This might make me look stupid (not that difficult), but I don’t know who he is. I’ve come across his name before, I assume he’s new media, and I’m an old person. But that’s neither here nor there.

So forgive me for the upcoming mini-rant, Howard. It is not directed at you by any means. I’m just tired of the question.

Has soccer arrived? I’ve always wondered why that question is asked. Has soccer ever not been in America for it to arrive? I’m not being facetious. I know the underlying question is “When will soccer be as big as it is in other countries,” or “When will soccer be as big in America as basketball or baseball,” which isn’t exactly the same thing.

I have been playing soccer nonstop in this country since I arrived in 1977. I’ve never had a problem finding a team, a league, or a pickup game. Actually, I’m not sure I want soccer to get bigger. We have so many teams in San Francisco that there aren’t enough fields. Horror of horrors, we have to play some games in the suburbs, cross a bridge even. There are leagues of teams for players over 35, there’s even one for 50 and over. (I’m thinking of joining a team from the latter. It would be good to feel like the young pup for a change.) The gay team in the city, the San Francisco Spikes, now has over 85 registered members. They are able to field three different teams.