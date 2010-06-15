In 2004, Solid Rock Church in Monroe, Ohio had erected a gigantic, 62' statue of Jesus alongside I-75, the north-south freeway that runs from Florida to the upper peninsula of Michigan.
Last night it was struck by lightning and destroyed:
I found this comment from the news story hilarious:
“I can’t believe Jesus was struck,” said his brother, who noted the giant Hustler Hollywood sign for the adult store across the street was untouched. “It’s the last thing I expected to happen.”
Click here if you want to watch a local woman proclaim her belief that "it's a sign, and not a good one." Let me spell it out for you: God hates Ohio.