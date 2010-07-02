The Ring and the Crack

A long time ago, when I lived for a year in Gainesville, Florida, my fifth-grade teacher offered us a deal. Memorize the Gettysburg Address, she promised, and she would buy each of those who did a copy of one of Herbert Zim’s pocket-sized Golden Guides to science. Suitably inspired, and a budding historian even then, I did, and wound up with the guide to astronomy. Only much later in life did I understand the moral significance of Mrs. Bingham’s invitation, given two years after Brown v. Board of Education, at a time when school friends told me they had been to a Ku Klux Klan rally outside town.

Many years later, I was in Washington, D.C., with my younger son Dan, then a tad older than I had been in Gainesville, and we went to the Lincoln Memorial. You read the Gettysburg Address aloud, I told him, and I will do Lincoln’s Second Inaugural. My task proved more difficult than his. I still find it difficult to read the Second Inaugural without being caught up in Lincoln’s profound moral reflection on the mutual guilt of North and South alike, a sentiment that still unsettles me when I recite it, as I sometimes do, to my class.

Americans relate to our past first and foremost through such iconic passages from our history, the great texts from Lincoln or Jefferson, John Winthrop or Martin Luther King. Our deepest inspirations of nationality, however defined, come from words, not images. But of course there are other symbols of nationality and allegiance that we encounter far more frequently. The two most important are the flag, which Congress occasionally fears will become the object of a mass burning hysteria from demented dissenters, and the "Star Spangled Banner," which we often hear in the grotesque performances that accompany sporting events (the most popular appearing to be painfully slow down-home romantic soliloquies—but it was a tavern tune originally, so why not?).

It would be easy to assume that the flag and the anthem have always been the central cultural symbols of our nationality. But in fact that has not been the case, writes Gary Nash, in this fast-moving and engaging history of a different and, he argues, superior, symbol: the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia. The Pledge of Allegiance to the flag was not composed until 1892, eventually becoming the source of daily school recitals and occasional litigation, from the Jehovah’s Witnesses of the late 1930s and early 1940s to the atheist Michael Newdow’s more recent judicial quest. Then, too, the Stars and Stripes went through a long post-Civil War period as something less than a banner of universal nationality. Perhaps even now, lingering Southern attachment to the rival Stars and Bars may embody more than Confederate re-enactors’ cultural fondness for the Lost Cause. And while the "Star Spangled Banner" was composed back in 1814, only in 1931 did it acquire its official status as national anthem.