Here is a question about the limits of readerly magnanimity: How happy for a writer can one possibly be? How much pleasure can we go on taking, on the page, in another’s good fortune? If this is a book dense in thanks and acknowledgements—and I don’t just mean at the back, when the narrative is over, I mean through and through, one heartfelt thank-you following another, to family, to friends, to colleagues, to Kent, to England, above all to Nature, as though he and Nature enjoy a family connection—that is because Adam Nicolson has more to be thankful for than most. Aficionados of the misery memoir may find it hard to keep their footing here, because this is the story not only of a privileged life but of a man made happy by that privilege.

The author is the grandson of Harold Nicolson and Vita Sackville-West, a couple whose literary achievements it is hard to speak about without reference to the great garden at Sissinghurst, which Vita Sackville-West designed, and to the homo-erotic scandals in which, at the fringes of literary Bloomsbury (and closer if we include Vita Sackville-West’s affair with Virginia Woolf) they were separately embroiled. That we know as much as we do about the intimate details of their marriage is the consequence of the publication in 1973 of Portrait of a Marriage, a compilation of Vita Sackville-West’s diaries and letters by their son Nigel Nicolson, Adam’s father. So this is a family that, in fair times and in foul, goes on recording itself. And not, I think, out of some dynastic solipsism, but in answer to a more generous, and certainly very English, prompting: a sense of historical obligation, to pay back in words what has been given in advantage.

It needs to be said that it is Sissinghurst itself—the house and the garden, not the widely documented erotic ecstasy it has witnessed—that is the subject of this book, though Nicolson knows that our curiosity will have its way, and that the story of his more workaday quest to restore Sissinghurst as a working farm cannot be fully told without reference to the house’s history. The poetry of infidelity, but also of enduring love—Harold watering Sissinghurst with his tears when Vita died—permeates the landscape in which Adam Nicolson grew up. It is beautifully, not to say rhapsodically, evoked: the past reverberating in a way it can only to someone to whom that past belongs, ideal and yet practical. To take a single example out of hundreds, Nicolson recalls a tractor laying waste to swathes of soil “in repeated, rippling slices… as if the wavy hair of the field had been combed flat but kept its wave, gleaming early that brilliant morning, like oiled braids.” One “vision of perfection” succeeds another, whether it is the specificity of a particular meadow he remembers as “the most beautiful thing I had ever seen,” or the wider Weald of Kent, “the root of what seemed good here.”

It is hereabouts that, for an urban reader at least, the sheer weight of goodness and perfection become hard to bear. This is not because one begrudges Nicolson the good fortune of his birth, or because there is anything preposterous in the claims he makes for Sissinghurst as a very education of the feelings, but because the writing becomes for a while mesmerically unreadable: the drowse from the fields—”piled high with straw bales”, where “eye-shaped lozenges of uncut grass” circle the trunks of ancient trees, overlooked by “white clouds of blossom in the pear and apple orchards”—creating a drowse of language from which one longs to wake to something harsh and cruel.