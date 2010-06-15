Best of the Web, PM EditionBy The New Republic StaffJune 15, 2010Simon Kuper: "the growing tribe of US soccer nerds" ThinkProgress takes on "the right-wing war against soccer"Jonathan Chait: soccer triumphalism turns uglyHyundai pulls its "Church of Soccer" adSpain is the Apple of World Cup teams; France is the Goldman SachsHow African is ESPN's African Choir?Get the latest from TNR. Sign up for the newsletter.Goal Post endorses Must Read SoccerThe most ridiculous reasons to lose a World Cup place