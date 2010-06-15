Simon Kuper: "the growing tribe of US soccer nerds"

ThinkProgress takes on "the right-wing war against soccer"

Jonathan Chait: soccer triumphalism turns ugly

Hyundai pulls its "Church of Soccer" ad

Spain is the Apple of World Cup teams; France is the Goldman Sachs

How African is ESPN's African Choir?

Get the latest from TNR. Sign up for the newsletter.

Goal Post endorses Must Read Soccer

The most ridiculous reasons to lose a World Cup place