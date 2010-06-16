The tournament’s most boring match thus far—France versus Uruguay—also had a goat, of sorts. Young Ignacio Lodeiro—the much-touted Uruguayan playmaker came on in the second half, and played less than thirty minutes before earning two yellow cards, leaving his side shorthanded. He’s just a kid, twenty-one years old, and his immaturity on full display. Still, he’s burdened with the added pressure of having been dubbed “The Uruguayan Messi”—hardly fair given that no one, not even Lionel Messi himself, is living up to that name right now. Still, Lodeiro (and many Uruguayan fans who expected more from him) will forever remember the match against France, and his desperate half hour on the pitch. Playing in a World Cup has probably been his dream since he was a boy. Now he’ll be sitting out for a game, and might not get the chance to play again. While he didn’t directly cost his team the game—they eked out a miserable tie, though, in truth, neither team deserved a point—he certainly didn’t help Uruguay’s chances.

It’s often said that in a team game no single player can bear the responsibility for a loss, and while this is generally true, it’s also a platitude which does not correspond to the way the sport is actually experienced. Not by fans, not by players themselves. If you play long enough, you’ll eventually make a mistake that will cost your team a goal, and you will feel unambiguously at fault. For most of us, that mistake won’t happen at the World Cup, before a global audience of millions, with the dreams of a nation on our shoulders—still, no matter the context, if you play with any degree of seriousness at all, whether in a neighborhood pickup game, or in an adult league—it will hurt. The mistake will weigh on you. Nothing your teammates say will make this sense of responsibility and regret disappear. If the game is important enough (and in truth, they all are) your teammates might not say anything at all; they might step back into their positions in silence, so you can think about what you’ve done. And you know what? I still do. I remember—with filmic detail—mistakes I made on the pitch in 1992. Games we might have won. Perhaps I’m not being fair to myself, but así es el fútbol.

Back to the World Cup, to Robert Green and Company—I’m fascinated by the psychological aftermath of these extraordinarily public mistakes: how a player recovers, how a team manages to rebuild trust. Won’t every English player be cringing slightly when Green is called upon to scoop the next innocuous shot rolling slowly toward goal? Won’t their hearts rise into their throats, just a little? And won’t Green be the most frightened of all of them? Especially in the first round, when every game matters, when the difference between three points and no points can come down to a single play—these players have no time to dwell on what has already passed. Algeria, Serbia, England, if they hope to move on, need to summon the willful, determined amnesia of the greats, who fuck up spectacularly, get up, shake it off, and keep playing. And there’ll be plenty of time to think about what could have been once the tournament is over. As far as I can tell, that’s what the interminable years between tournaments are for, whereas now is the time to think about what might be.