A poem by Seamus Heaney.

In Memory of Nancy Wynne Jones

Not a tent of blue but a peek of gold

From her coign of vantage in the studio,

A Wicklow cornfield in the gable window.

Long gazing at the hill–but not Cézanne,

More Thomas Hardy working to the end

In his crocheted old heirloom of a shawl.

And now not Hardy but a butterfly,

One of the multitude he imagined airborne

Through Casterbridge, down the summer thoroughfare.