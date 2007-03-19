My Katrina aftermath.

To a New Orleans boy in the early '70s, the only acts of God that offered anything like the pleasure of a hurricane were the big rains that filled up the city like a bathtub and made it possible to paddle down the streets in a cone, waving at grown-ups trapped inside their floating cars and buses. Compared with the hurricanes, however, these rains were second-rate thrills—the Ferris wheel next to the giant roller coaster. They didn't close schools, knock down trees, rip roofs off houses, or even cut the lights. The only reason they deserved to be spoken in the same breath as hurricanes is that the hurricanes never fulfilled their promise. If you asked me, when I was eight years old, to define "hurricane," I'd have said it was a giant storm built to hit New Orleans that, through some flaw in design, wound up destroying Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

Still, the total destruction of Bay St. Louis had some value. Since the early 1900s, when my great-grandfather on my mother's side first staked his claim, our family has owned large tracts of Waveland, a town a few miles west of Bay St. Louis. Persuading city folk that they might escape the heat and mosquitoes of New Orleans by driving 50 miles into the heat and mosquitoes of Mississippi must count as one of the real estate marketing triumphs of the twentieth century. The main thing about Waveland was that it had no waves. Its sea was a placid lake the color of a Starbucks venti latte, with foam. The land wasn't any more appealing: The grass in front of our house had prickers, and the pine forest out back had water moccasins. Even as a child, I sort of wondered what we were doing spending our vacation in Waveland, Mississippi. Maddeningly, when Hurricane Camille flattened the place in the summer of 1969 and it was of momentary interest, that was the only time we children were not allowed in. "There are too many snakes around," my father told me, to explain why he was leaving me behind. The stories he brought home—of beds in trees, boats in houses, and packs of pet dogs roaming wild—left me determined, the next time a hurricane destroyed our house in Waveland, to be old enough to enjoy the wreckage. A year later, the house was rebuilt, and I began my wait for the next storm.

Thirty-six years later, it finally came, though it took another 18 months before my father caved and agreed to drive me from New Orleans to Waveland to see what Hurricane Katrina had done. It wasn't, for him, a sentimental journey. "I've loathed it from the moment I married your mother," he said, as we crossed Lake Pontchartrain and entered Mississippi. His interest, like mine, has been confined to the moments after the place has been blown to bits. After Hurricane Camille, he now tells me, he had rushed over and found, somewhat thrillingly, nothing of our house but the slab. Oddly enough, he recalled, the front lawn never looked better; it was as pristine as a golf course; the out-rushing sea water had swept it clean. The only sign of life was the caretaker, who had survived Camille in a local shelter. When my father pulled up, he had found her on the ground beside a faucet that drew its water from an artesian well. She had collected a stack of forks and knives and spoons—all that remained of the house and chattels—and was washing them, one by one. "God is punishing us, Mr. Lewis," she had told him. "God is punishing us."

Now, as we roll into town, he looks around and says, "This is much worse than Camille." Eighteen months after Katrina hit, and the place is still desolate. Town isn't town, but a couple of Quonset huts. We get to the beach road, turn left, and look for our place. We can't find it; every landmark has vanished without a trace. The house is not only gone; it's as if the place from which it disappeared is gone, too. Then I spot the stub end of a wooden pole: the old barbed-wire fence.