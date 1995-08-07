The Good Funeral

The first happy exception in a lifetime of ducking funerals came last week, after the death of my father-in-law, Charles H. Bohner. He was a professor of English literature at the University of Delaware, the author of literary biographies of Robert Penn Warren and John Pendleton Kennedy and a novel based on the Lewis and Clark expedition, and the editor of McGraw-Hill's fine anthologies of short stories. I had known him for a little more than a year, most of which he had spent in a losing fight with cancer, but evidently I had become thoroughly attached to him. Upon meeting him, it had taken me about ten seconds to realize that I would not have to pretend to like my father-in-law, and his demise left me with the sense that I had been robbed of a winning ticket in the in-law lottery. Which is not to say I would not have skipped his funeral if I could have. After all, he was a wasp.

The few funeral homes I have seen all have had a faintly patriotic air, perhaps because love of country is a rare emotion that is both "deep" and generally inoffensive. Ours was no different. Big books celebrating the Birth of America lay open on shiny mahogany reading stands beneath portraits of Colonial dames. The American Colonial motif was punctuated only by tiny tributes to American commerce: window stickers for Mastercard and Visa; a display rack of urns; a case of sales brochures. These last were arranged neatly on a table beside the entrance. Tucked among them was a pamphlet called Funeral Etiquette, published by the Ohio Funeral Directors Association. Although it was intended as a primer for funeral-goers of all creeds, its advice pointed unmistakably to a wasp funeral. Here, in fewer than a dozen pages, was the most complete guide ever written to repressing grief, falsifying sentiment and sublimating honest thought. It included, for instance, handy rules for the receiving line. "Simply state something personal about the deceased or how he or she will be remembered from a previous experience," it commanded, "such as `John enjoyed life'; `He certainly had a lot of friends'; or `Ruth always worried about everyone else's problems.'" Alongside this list was another, titled "Inappropriate Remarks": "you can have other children"; "he is better off now"; "only the good die young." ("He still owes me forty bucks" and "Thank God it wasn't me" somehow were omitted.)

There may be some people who are made to feel better by such rules, but I am not one of them. Neither, it emerged, were my in-laws. The minute I saw my brother-in-law, Russell, I sensed that Funeral Etiquette was at some risk. He arrived to orchestrate the secular service wearing a blue blazer, khakis and spanking white Keds, and the air of a son celebrating a father's well-lived life rather than a man one needed to feel sorry for. "Did you buy those shoes for the occasion?" one of his friends asked him as he passed through the receiving line, violating the code of conduct and making everyone feel a bit better. A woman who had been informed that she might dress as she pleased arrived in a tight shocking orange mini-dress. Funeral Etiquette retired to its place in the rack.