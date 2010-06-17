As I’ve noted before, no Congress in recent years has been particularly effective about reining in Medicare costs. Congress reversed planned cuts in 1999. And 2004. And 2005. And 2006. And 2008. In fact, since 1997, when members of both parties agreed to automatic cuts if spending rose faster than population and economic growth, the program has been cut just once, in 2002.

And in this debate, we can see a predictable result with the Senate voting in the next week or two to scrap the cut. The President’s push to undo the cuts now — and not champion a larger reform of Medicare — suggests that Obamacare will not be deficit neutral, or even close to it.

Again, wrong. What he's referring to is the doc fix. And that was not a case of Congress planning cuts and then taking them back. It was Congress mistakenly writing a huge cut into law. It wound up saving more than intended, not less. Indeed, the record of following through on Medicare cuts is very strong, as Jim Horney and Paul Van de Water have explained:

the history of health legislation in recent decades demonstrates that, despite some critics’ charges, Congress has repeatedly adopted measures to produce considerable savings in Medicare and has let them take effect. For example, Congress took such action as part of major deficit-reduction packages in 1990 and 1993 and as part of more modest deficit-reduction packages in 1997 and 2005. Virtually all of the cuts that it enacted in 1990, 1993, and 2005 went into effect. After Medicare spending slowed dramatically after 1997—in 1999, it was for the first time lower than it had been the year before—and the budget was balanced in 1998, Congress did ameliorate some of the Medicare cuts that it had enacted in 1997. But, even in those special circumstances, it allowed four-fifths of the 1997 cuts (other than those described in the next paragraph) to take effect.



In arguing that Medicare cuts never “stick,” critics point in particular to Congress’ repeated refusal to let the reductions in physician reimbursement rates under Medicare’s so-called “sustainable growth rate” (SGR) mechanism, which it enacted in 1997, take full effect. The SGR cuts, however, represented a badly designed measure that was not intended to produce large savings (the projected SGR savings represented less than five percent of total Medicare savings in the 1997 bill), but turned into a blunt instrument that would have produced cuts far in excess of what was anticipated and would have had harsh and indefensible effects. (Moreover, even though Congress did not allow the full cuts required under the SGR formula to take effect, it has still cut the physician reimbursement rate substantially—at its current level, the reimbursement rate in 2010 will be 17 percent below the rate for 2001, adjusted for inflation.) The SGR mechanism has little in common with most of the other provisions that Congress has enacted over the years to produce savings in Medicare and that have, in fact, taken effect. This distinction is important because most of the Medicare savings provisions in the House and Senate health reform bills are similar in nature to the types of Medicare provisions that Congress has enacted in the past that have taken effect—and they differ markedly from the blunt-instrument design of the SGR cut.

Let me make a final point. The problem here isn't merely that the average conservative on the street believes demonstrably false things about the Affordable Care Act. Conservative elites do, too. And not even just members of Congress or conservative pundits but the handful of conservatives who claim to be health care policy experts. Here is Gratzer's bio:

David Gratzer, a physician, is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. He frequently writes on health care and pubic health issues. His most recent book, with a foreword by Nobel laureate Milton Friedman, is The Cure: How Capitalism Can Save American Health Care.

And yet Gratzer plainly has no idea what he's talking about. I know why he says things that are demonstrably false —because other conservatives say them over and over again, and he trusts them because they're fellow members of an ideological movement. But this kind of misinformation appears totally immune to correction.