JOHANNESBURG, South Africa -- I watched Brazil’s 2-1 win over North Korea in a bar in the hipsterish neighborhood of Melville, where my brother, nephew and I are renting a small house for two weeks. Brazil shirts abounded, as they always do. The run a distant second to South Africa’s ubiquitous shirt, but the two kits combined make yellow the dominant street color of this World Cup.

I like Brazil for all of the usual reasons -- grace, possession, elan, the inevitable jaw-dropping ball-on-a-string move or physics-defying shot. (Though I suppose physics doesn’t apply to the Jabulani, which along with the vuvuzela is turning into an all-purpose World Cup scapegoat.) But I’m drawn to the North Koreans, too, also for all the usual reasons -- the elusive red jersey made by Legea of Italy, the unknown players, the pre-tournament roster shenanigans, the constant thought in my head: What do they really think about Dear Leader?

When I lived in Greece in the mid-1980s, I was similarly fascinated by Albania. The tiny dictatorship to the north was still governed by the rules of its own bizarre, deceased cult figure, Enver Hoxha. Albania had no diplomatic relations with the U.S., so Americans were barred from entry. Which only deepened my obsession. Whenever an “ethnic Greek” Albanian -- some Greeks maintained (and still do) that the lower third of Albania is Greek -- tunneled under one of the country’s electrified fences, I made sure to attend the news conference in Athens where a group representing “Northern Epirus” trotted out the poor guy. I even traveled to the border to peek into the secret state myself.

Ten years later, before the 1996 Olympics, I persuaded an editor to let me visit Athens for a piece about how Greece had botched its bid for the centennial games and, while I was in the neighborhood, to visit the opened Albania, which was sending a team to the Games for the first time in decades. I was detained in the capital, Tirana, for a few hours for photographing a government building (I wasn’t spying! I swear!), but I did manage to visit the city’s crumbling stadium and dungeon-like training room with rusted weights, and to interview a brown-suited sports minister, who presented me with a copper vase as a gift. It’s one of my most-cherished possessions.