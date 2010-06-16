The fate of attacking football in this tournament largely rests with Marcelo Bielsa’s Chile. Like so many other teams in these opening games, they should have probably run up a much higher score today. (A point-blank header into the arms of the goalkeeper didn’t help.) But it’s hard not to be enthusiastic about Chile’s contrarian methodology.

There's lots of talk about Bielsa being a nutter, and, how this explains Chile's unique approach. I suppose the nickname “El Loco” will tend to generate that line of chatter. But, as I’ve argued, this doesn’t do the great man justice. The key to understanding Bielsa: He is an ideologue--not uncommon among Argentine coaches.

The great divide in the Argentine managerial ranks is represented by the warring figures of the seventies and eighties, César Luis Menotti (the romantic) and Carlos Bilardo (the hard-nosed pragmatist), both coached the national team to World Cup triumph. Biesla lines up clearly on the Menotti side of the divide. In fact, he despises Bilardo; and romanticism is very much part of his personae. He has a strong sense of honor—nobility is a word that he likes to throw around--and rails against negative tactics that shift the focus to snookering opponents. Or as Menotti once put it, “I don’t give into tactical reasoning as the only way to win rather I believe that efficacy is not divorced from beauty."

While Bielsa shares the Menotti worldview, his system is borrowed from the Dutchman Luis van Gaal and the 3-3-1-3 that he used at Ajax in the mid-nineties to great effect. It hinges on constant attack and pressing high up the field. Chile did this spectacularly well today. As Zonal Marking notes, the team used tactical fouling and placed midfielders wide to protect against the counter-attacking threat that is inherent to pushing so far forward.