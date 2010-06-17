OK, a note on the Soccer Wars. The truth is this: soccer has won.

No-one expects soccer to supplant the NFL in American affections but any comparison of soccer in America in 1990 and 2010 reveals how much progress the game, and most especially the World Cup, has made. Indeed, I was struck last weekend by how much "bigger" the tournament was in Washington, DC than it was even in 2006.

And it's not just international, immigrant-stuffed cities such as DC, NYC and LA in which soccer has taken root. Among the five TV markets in which the England-USA match did best? Cincinnati.

Anyway, soccer doesn't have to compete with the NFL. The Super Bowl is the great exception to the Age of Niche we live in but even then twice as many Americans don't watch it as do tune in. Soccer will remain a minority pastime but everything is a minority pastime these days. Compare the ratings for the last episode of M.A.S.H with those for the final chapter of Lost if you need to be reminded of this.