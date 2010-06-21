Self-regulation has some noble roots. Business consortiums began corralling companies to share information and adopt common standards in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, when the rapid pace of industrialization left businesses and consumers struggling to navigate the flood of new companies and products on the market. Fostering reliability in business boosted market confidence, which in turn boosted industry sales. In 1894, the Underwriters Laboratory—which established safety standards for electricity providers and fire fighters—took the idea a step further, introducing self-policing as a way to keep plants and factories out of harm's way.

The approach worked well when government agencies kept self-regulators in check. In his book Hostages of Each Other, political scientist Joseph Rees recounts how the government reined in nuclear regulation after the 1979 nuclear disaster at Three Mile Island. The government‘s Nuclear Power Commission tasked the industry group, the Institute of Nuclear Power Operators, with standardizing plant safety. But it also flooded its staff with engineers and operators from the Navy’s nuclear fleet, who paired a sense of civic duty with technical expertise. Over the next decade, the average rate of emergency nuclear plant shutdowns dropped by nearly 80 percent.

But in other industries, a façade of regulation allowed self-policing to stray. In 1914, the Senate Pujo Committee—which investigated a cabal of Wall Street bankers that were manipulating the financial industry at the time—threatened to regulate publicly listed companies and fight insider trading. In response, the New York Stock Exchange promised its own tighter controls, but in practice these controls amounted to mere pleas for listed corporations to “promptly” inform investors of “any action in respect to dividends on shares or interest on bonds.” Real reforms did not come until several decades and a financial crash and Great Depression later, when Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal created the Securities and Exchange Commission and required listed companies to publicly disclose all their dealings.

In the 1940s and 1950s, unsupervised chemical manufacturers reined free in disposing of toxic waste, held only to light-touch standards set by the trade group, the Chemical Manufacturers Association, whose stated purpose was to fend off government intervention. Over the next two decades, the group successfully squelched EPA proposals to slap fees on chemical dumping, arguing the idea was "not fair, and more important, it probably isn't legal." It wasn't until 1976—after a barrage of chemical disasters and oil spills drew public ire—that Gerald Ford signed the Toxic Substances Control Act, giving government some semblance of authority. Industry largely ignored even those reforms until 1984’s deadly Bhopal chemical disaster forced more meaningful change.

Self-regulation took on a similar, if subtler, hue under Presidents Clinton and George W. Bush. Clinton's push to "reinvent government" turned to self-regulators to "cut the fat" from ineffective agencies, while Bush-era reforms reduced regulations to weak voluntary guidelines and corporate pledges. During this period, agencies struggling to cope with ever-expanding industries and dwindling budgets became entirely dependent on private help. Between 1996 and 1998, the Environmental Protection Agency, for instance, was able to inspect fewer than 1 percent of the more than 100,000 large-scale corporate facilities under the Clean Air, Clean Water, and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. It had to rely on companies’ word. Under one Clinton-era EPA initiative, companies were invited to propose self-regulatory schemes that cost less, promoted growth, and did a better job protecting the environment. But the program failed when business leaders shunned the lengthy and costly applications involved.