Mokyr’s emphasis on the market for ideas is surely right, for the Industrial Revolution was at its heart an intellectual explosion. It was a burst of ideas about how vast quantities of cloth could be made cheaply and how the power of steam could be harnessed. It was a connected stream of innovations by smart Britons who learned from one another in hubs such as Birmingham and London. But is it right to see the roots of this intellectual explosion in the Enlightenment? Mokyr is surely right that that the leaders of the Industrial Revolution were all practical men who were interested in knowledge, but must we credit the Enlightenment anytime someone pursues earthy insights in a methodical manner?

A tougher test of his hypothesis is whether there were clear links between the doers of the Industrial Revolution and the thinkers of the Enlightenment. In some cases, the link is obvious. James Watt apprenticed as an instrument-maker in London, but then spent much of his early adult life working at the University of Glasgow, a hotbed of the Scottish Enlightenment. I do not know if Watt learned anything from Adam Smith, who was there at the same time, but he certainly benefitted greatly from proximity to other academic luminaries such as Joseph Black and John Robison. Black not only influenced Watt’s understanding of latent heat, but also helped to finance Watt and connected him with John Roebuck, a student of Black’s who became Watt’s first large-scale investor. Watt and his steam engine were clearly children of the Scottish Enlightenment.

The role of the Enlightenment is a little murkier on the textile side of the Industrial Revolution. The intellectual path that led to the erstwhile wigmaker Richard Arkwright’s water-powered spinning frame—a seminal piece of textile machinery—goes back through the clockmaker John Kay to the reedmaker Thomas Highs to the carpenter John Wyatt to the crepe-pinking (don’t ask!) Huguenot Lewis Paul, who seems to have first come up with the idea of spinning with rollers in 1738. All of these men were inventive (Arkwright first made his money by coming up with a waterproof wig dye), but none of them had obvious associations with universities or learned societies or philosophies. What does the Enlightenment have to do with this inspired string of tinkerers?

Or so I wondered as I read Mokyr’s account. Then I did a little digging of my own, and discovered that he is right: the Enlightenment was important even to this seemingly un-intellectual chain of craftsmen. The father of Lewis Paul—the ur-inventor of roller-spinning—had been doctor to the third Earl of Shaftesbury, just as John Locke had been doctor to the first Earl of Shaftesbury. And the third Earl was a seminal figure of the Enlightenment, whose philosophical writings influenced Hume, Smith and Diderot. When Lewis Paul’s father died, the Earl become the inventor-to-be’s guardian. Paul’s financial backers would later be men of letters, such as Edward Cave and quite possibly Samuel Johnson himself. We may never know where Lewis Paul got his ideas, but he was certainly immersed in the intellectual turbulence of his age.

It is easy to envision the massive mills of Manchester and think that the Industrial Revolution was all about scale and machines. But there was more. At its core, this economic and technological revolution was created by connected groups of smart people who stole each others’ ideas and implemented them. I tend to think that the chain of interrelated insights that brought us industrialization could have happened in other countries and at other times, but there is every reason to think that the Enlightenment had readied England’s intellectual soil for industrial innovation. Not least because it persuades readers of the plausibility of such an unlikely and colorful causation, Mokyr’s book is a splendid achievement.

Edward Glaeser is the Glimp Professor of Economics at Harvard. He directs the Taubman Center for State and Local Government and the Rappaport Institute for Greater Boston.