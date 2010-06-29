Ernest Hemingway first attended a bullfight in Pamplona in 1923, and he did not expect to like it. “Most people who wrote about it condemned bullfighting outright as a stupid brutal business,” he recalled; even its supporters “were apologetic about the whole thing.” And the politics were all wrong. For the better part of a century, Europe’s left-wing reformers had been crusading against bullfights—they thought them inhumane, and needlessly cruel, and distrusted the public bloodlust. In the Spanish Civil War, Franco would become the great protector of the toreros, the bullfighters. The Republican armies, like the socialists before them, would storm farms that raised bulls for fighting, massacring the ranchers. “One less torero, one less fascist,” proclaimed the left-wing newspapers.

But during World War I Hemingway became fixated on the line between life and death, and this stupid bloody business beckoned. “The only place where you could see life and death i.e. violent death…was in the bullring,” he wrote in Death in the Afternoon (1931), the book with which any account of bullfighting must still grapple. The sport, he soon came to believe, was not a sport at all, at least not “in the Anglo-Saxon sense…Rather, it is a tragedy, the death of the bull, which is played, more or less well, by the bull and the man involved and in which there is danger for the man but certain death for the animal.”

In the novelist's hands what had been a provincial curiosity became not merely art but, in a continent slowly edging towards a decade of savagery, a reminder of the primitive fragility of European life, and the human attributes needed to transmit violence into grace. Artists and filmmakers have followed Hemingway’s metaphor for nearly a century. “The truly great killer must have a sense of honor and a sense of glory far beyond that of the ordinary bullfighter,” Hemingway observed. “In other words he must be a simpler man.” For a country to love bullfights, Hemingway believed, “the people must have an interest in death.” But Hemingway is an imperfect guide, stalked by his own parody, and one always suspects that he is painting the crowds in his own image, complete with mustaches and stylized caps. Underneath this dense, gorgeous mat of metaphor and abstraction, what was it, exactly, that the artists had seen? Was bullfighting a humble, ancient genuflection towards death, and to the frailty of life? Or was it simply stylized bloodlust, training the crowd for uglier violence to come?

The University of Chicago Press has just brought out a translation of a terrific history of, and manifesto against, bullfighting by the French art historian Elisabeth Hardouin-Fugier. She falls squarely in the reformist camp, and her history argues that the sport seduced artists, who glamorized and abstracted a cruel and ugly pursuit into something that bore little resemblance to bullfighting itself. On the matter of Hemingway she is not subtle. “Hemingway is an emblematic representative of the aficionados who were in love with death,” she writes. Hardouin-Fugier is no less stinting about the sport itself. She stresses the brutal labor conditions of the bull farms, and vividly evokes the persistent cruelty of the life of a fighting bull, and quotes approvingly the judgment of the nineteenth-century French journalist Fleuriot de Langle, who encountered the sport on a trip south: “Everything appalls here.”