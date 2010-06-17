I’ve been reading Rob Hughes for many years, always with interest, but a recent piece of his in the New York Times (from his On Soccer column in the International Herald Tribune) made me wonder about the pretzel logic that can sometimes accompany political correctness.

The theme of his article published on June 15 was that Germany, thanks to its multicultural team, was displaying a new vigor, while Italy, top-heavy with, well, uh, Italians, was on the skids:

There seems to be a new, vibrant, powerful Germany: a side whose players are too young to fear defeat and whose diverse ethnic backgrounds are a testimony to the society now forming in that country … [I]n contrast, [Italy] clings largely to the team that won the last World Cup, in Berlin in 2006. Its cautiously played 1-1 tie with Paraguay on Monday in Cape Town confirmed suspicions that Italy is growing long in the tooth.



It’s odd for Hughes to write this, for two reasons. For starters, the Italians actually played rather well against Paraguay, and attacked far more than they usually do. But more bizarre was Hughes’ claim that Italy “largely clings” to the team that won four years ago.

In fact Italy has changed considerably in the past four years, with many of the holdovers from 2006 no longer starters anymore. Of those who began the match against Paraguay, for example, five were not in the squad that won the World Cup (Chiellini, Criscito, Pepe, Montolivo, and Marchisio). Of the three substitutes, two were players also not selected four years ago (Marchetti and Di Natale). And to push the argument a bit further, of the 23 players selected for South Africa, 13 weren’t in the 2006 final selection at all.