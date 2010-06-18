During the whole epistemic closure debate there was some talk about the rewards conservatives get for ideological fidelity. I'm not sure anybody saw fit to mention that those rewards include quarter-million dollar checks that get handed out like tips:

Hundreds of influential conservatives gathered Wednesday night at the Kennedy Center to watch political analyst Michael Barone, former FEC commissioner Bradley Smith, Wall Street Journal editorial page editor Paul Gigot, and economist John Taylor accept the seventh annual Bradley prizes -- $250,000 awards from the influential Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation.

Basically the Bradley awards are awards for being a member in good standing of the conservative movement. The winners are always orthodox conservatives. And no, nothing like this exists on the liberal side.