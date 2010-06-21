1. I was not going to take gratuitous insults anymore but fight back with all barrels loaded.

2. Twitter needed some definite spicing up, particularly in the sports department, where the chatter, at least among those I followed, made the mundane seem magnificent.

I am an angry man, which is one of the reasons I have resumed therapy and take four different pharmaceuticals. I wake up angry, stay angry during the day except to my dog and children, and go to bed angry at night. Most of my anger amounted to a running dialogue of abuse and self-abuse while working alone at home. But with Twitter, I now had an outlet. I used profanity, because that’s the way I talk, the perfect sentence being one in which the f-bomb appears as adverb, verb, adjective, and noun, as in, “You kind sir, go fuckly fuck yourself, you fuck of a fuckhead.” I also began to routinely apply the term “douche juice” to those I felt were sub-troglodytes. It has become my tweeting imprimatur and many Twitterites congratulated me on coining the phrase. I did not. But fuck it. The person I appropriated it from had even fewer followers than I did, implying of course a very empty and unsuccessful life.

I now routinely go on Twitter jags. I have indeed become a mini-blogger, somewhat ironic for someone who made an absolute idiot of himself on HBO’s “Costas Now” in 2008 by condemning sports blogs with all the grace of an elephant relieving himself.

But I like the staccato of anger and vitriol that Twitter provides. I like being nasty as long as it has some basis in fact, at least most of the time. When someone says something inane, an easy mark in Twitterdom, I enjoy douche juicing them as if some kind of human skunk. There is also a certain amount of realistic self-preservation involved, as I realize that the businesses from which I make my living—books, magazines, and newspapers—are potentially crumbling. In other words, if you can’t beat ’em, you join ’em. And it has seemed to work, helped greatly by stories of my sudden Twitter-mania in Deadspin and on SI.com, where Richard Deitsch named me number one in media rankings for the month of May.

“It’s probably safe to say Bissinger is the only Pulitzer-Prize winner on Twitter who uses the term ‘Douche Juice’ on a regular basis,” Deitsch wrote. “He also curses. A lot. And he makes no excuses for it.” Wife no. 3, seriously appalled, points out that this is simply not appropriate conduct for a writer of serious books and pieces for Vanity Fair and The New Republic and The New York Times op-ed section. But since she is working in the Middle East while I have stayed behind in Philadelphia, who gives a douche juice? Because of the nature of the Internet, too many writers have allowed themselves to become speed bags for cruel and bitchy comments. The good old days of Norman Mailer, who punched out those with the temerity to disagree with him, need to be resurrected by at least verbally counterpunching back.

I have 5,777 followers as of this very second (actually 5,778 since I just checked again), ten times as many as I had a month ago, and any writer who says they don’t note the number of their followers nine or ten times a day is not really a writer but a self-righteous hair-shirter.

I do not do literary. I do not try to do little novelettes a la Rick Moody, whose idea of goofing around on Twitter is to write pretentious nonsense. I say on Twitter what I viscerally feel, and the way I feel at a given point in time has nothing to do with the way I write professionally. I take no prisoners, including LeBron James, who has handled the saga of his impending free agency terribly; he appeared on “Larry King” during the NBA finals, and he also refused to meet with Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, who cited it as a factor in rejecting the possibility to coach the Cavaliers. My tweets obviously rule out the possibility that James and I will have any relationship, but for someone usually so classy, he has been puzzling and uncharacteristic, i.e. jus de douche.

I do admit to moments of punchy moronics, mostly on Saturday nights when it is just I and the dog and a dinner consisting of soup straight out of the can. After Roy Halladay of the Philadelphia Phillies pitched a perfect game against the Florida Marlins on May 29, I immediately referred to him as Hackaday. That was beyond juvenile, and I knew I needed a Twitter-vention, but even then there was an underlying belief: Because of his past career with the Toronto Blue Jays, Halladay has never won a difficult contest in his life, and perfect game or no perfect game, I cannot help but wonder how he will do under the pressure of the playoffs if the Phillies get there, which is a very big “if” at this point. I have made merciless fun of Cleveland, because the city so clearly leads the league in defensiveness. I have attacked the Tony awards for the selection of La Cage Aux Folles as a revival of a revival of a revival based on a revival. I have attacked BP over their shocking callousness. I have attacked the NCAA over these ridiculous conference swaps that only have to do with money and make an increasing mockery of college football, if that’s possible.

Twittering is cathartic, particularly for someone used to writing long-form narrative where the odds of producing a commercially successful book have become worse than seven-deck blackjack. So I am hooked. I have joined the modern age I once condemned. I have gone from a hard-boiled man of print to a twittering flower power Tweety.

Many have praised me for my searing honesty even though they also think I am demented. More than a few of my fellow Twitterites are quite funny. When I am egregiously off the wheels, it is usually pointed out with grace, and Twitterdom is far more humane than I ever imagined. Twitterites can also be quite helpful. When I was about to go to the Middle East to visit wife no. 3 after a two-month gap, I asked for advice on how to handle myself. The best came from one who said that whatever I was thinking, I should just express the opposite.

Some say I am two-faced because of my original anti-blog stance, or that I am a washed-up windbag, or that I am seriously demeaning myself. They have a perfect right to their tweets but so do I:

fuck off big butt pencil pushing dickweed windowless basement dweller douche juice without a life or meaning except to don't while others do

As it turns out, 140 characters are just fine.

Buzz Bissinger is the author of Friday Night Lights, A Prayer for the City, and Three Nights in August. His most recent book, Shooting Stars, was co-written with LeBron James.

For more TNR, become a fan on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.