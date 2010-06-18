Items worth reading from around the web:

Comings and goings: Forbes magazine has a nifty online tool that shows county migration patterns based on IRS data. The numbers are from 2008, however, and don’t take into full account the migration stagnation that has occurred since the onset of the recession. One thing that probably remains true is the status of Texas as a migration magnet--click on Harris (Houston), Travis (Austin), and Dallas counties--due to its relatively decent economic performance over the last year. Per my colleague William Frey’s analysis, that could mean up to four new Texas seats in Congress following the reapportionment based on Census 2010.