Far be it from me to intrude upon private grief. I'll leave Zach and the other England boys to put their anguish into words. Let it merely be said that if England vs USA was comical, then England vs Algeria was simply pitiful.

England fans, I think, were half-expecting something terrible like this. Rarely has the disconnect between the supporters and the tabloids been quite so explicit, as this entertaining Sun front-page from the day after the World Cup draw was announced makes clear:

Oops.