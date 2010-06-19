I fell in love with soccer watching the English Premier League.

Up early every Saturday and Sunday to watch the matches on cable, admiring Lampard's steadiness, Gerrard's will to win, Rooney's excellence, Ashley Cole's daring runs. I admire the pinball they play in La Liga, but I'm passionate about the EPL. Give me the blood, sweat, and tears--I will choose craft over artistry every time.

And so even as I root for the Americans in this Cup, I have a soft spot for the Three Lions.

And today my heart aches a little.