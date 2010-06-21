My hunch is that the hemorrhaging of oil in the Gulf of Mexico won't end until...well, until it ends. By which I mean until the last drop rises to the surface and there is no more below. No, I don't know when that will be, and neither apparently do the hot shot execs at what President Obama (in another swipe at London) called British Petroleum or. for that matter, the president himself. Of course, no one really does. In fact, no one ever got the rate of daily rising correct either -the only constant being that the estimate kept rising and it still does.

They are not pleasant men, these two paladins of one of capitalism's largest combines. It is, by the way, British only in its former name and in its registration. American private investors and pension, mutual and hedge funds hold nearly 50% of the shares in BP. Still, the company's top executives exude a certain high English lordly disdain for the "small people," which is exactly how Carl-Henric Swanberg, the chairman of the board, referred to them. He led a turn-around at Ericcson from which position as CEO he retired with about 3.5 million shares of stock. Certainly not a small person.

Tony Hayward was not, as far as I can tell, well-born. But he rose in the ranks of his company to CEO, presumably by meritocratic standards. Or maybe not. In any event, he impressed no one at the congressional hearings where he testified defensively and charily. Obama commented that, if Hayward had been working at the White House, he'd now be out of a job. We'll soon see how many people and whom the president actually dumps to make it seem that someone was held responsible. By now, someone would have been pushed off the ship if this were a British affair. Anyway, one low level woman bureaucrat is now receiving unemployment compensation. I forgot her name. But the big office at Energy, now empty, is that of the director of the Minerals Managements Service. Still, in Washington, the person to watch taking the real fall is Ken Salazar.

The Times reports it this way: