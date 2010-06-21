Things are not looking good for England. Two draws against opponents many in the global football community had quickly written off. The passes aren’t coming through, the runs are being cut off, the set pieces are blasting over the cross-bar. Exasperation was clear and bright red on the faces of players during Friday’s match against unexpectedly impressive Algeria. They were snippy with each other, with the officials and with their coach. Their game could simply be described as frustrating. While I don’t want to discount Algeria’s quality of play, I think England’s poor performance in the match and the World Cup as a whole can be blamed on Coach Fabio Capello’s overzealous coaching tactics. Not on the field, but in the bedroom.

Capello has forbidden his players from having sex during the World Cup. Not even "Nice goal" sex or "Sorry about the yellow card" sex. And if you’ve seen some of the wives and girlfriends these guys have, you’ll join me in wishing them the worst of luck in what is, hopefully for them, their last match of the 2010 World Cup this Wednesday.

Capello, in his characteristically no-nonsense coaching style, has instituted this rule for one simple reason: to win games. He subscribes to the belief that abstinence before a game will make a better player—assuming that the act of having sex will result in lowered levels of testosterone, and therefore lower levels of aggression on the field. Boxers and mixed-martial arts fighters tend to fall into this camp as well. It’s considered common sports knowledge that dates back to the ancient Greek Olympics, ahead of which Olympians would avoid what they thought would be energy-draining sexual activities.

But science on the matter seems to be arguing against that common knowledge. No clear evidence has been found that sex causes a decrease in testosterone. In fact, it may be just the opposite. An editorial in the October 2000 issue of the Clinical Journal of Sport Medicine cites clinical studies that found not a reduction in testosterone after sex, but an increase. So while there isn’t exactly any research (yet) that shows sex before a game is actually a good thing, most scientists are convinced it’s not a bad thing.