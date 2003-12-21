This is especially obvious after Lawrence v. Texas, which suggested that moral disapproval alone can’t justify restrictions on individual autonomy. Critics of Lawrence plausibly objected that this principle is hard to detect in the U.S. Constitution: For more than 200 years, American judges have assumed that the states were free to restrict private behavior in order to protect public “health, safety, and morals.” But it’s possible to read Lawrence more narrowly. In his opinion for the U.S. Supreme Court, Justice Anthony Kennedy said that Lawrence was not a case about “whether the government must give formal recognition to any relationship that homosexual persons seek to enter.” Perhaps he meant that moral disapproval might not justify the criminalization of private conduct that inflicted no third-party harms on the public—such as sodomy or masturbation—but that the state was free to express moral approval or disapproval of certain public relationships (such as marriage) as long as the purpose of the distinctions wasn’t to stigmatize or degrade individuals or groups.

Armed with this more modest reading of Lawrence, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court might have produced an opinion that followed the Vermont Supreme Court’s reasoning along the following lines: Massachusetts is free to reserve the label “marriage” for heterosexuals simply because it thinks that maintaining the traditional definition will preserve its social prestige at a time when heterosexual marriage needs all the help it can get. But it can’t do so in a way that is designed to degrade or stigmatize gay and lesbian unions or to grant them unequal benefits under law. Therefore, the restriction of marriage to heterosexual couples can’t be justified unless the Massachusetts legislature immediately creates civil unions or its equivalent for gays and lesbians.

A decision along these lines would have required a degree of judicial activism. But it would have been well-rooted in the U.S. Supreme Court’s repeated declarations that states can’t create legal inequalities for the sole purpose of degrading or stigmatizing people of whom they disapprove. Since eliminating caste-based distinctions is one of the central purposes of the equality guarantees in the U.S. Constitution, a decision along these lines would have been defensible on historical grounds as well.

Some gay marriage proponents argue that creating a separate but equal track of civil unions is itself unconstitutional. Extending gays and lesbians the legal benefits of marriage while withholding the social benefits that accompany the word “marriage” makes a statement, they argue, that gay unions are less worthy of respect than straight ones. But this conclusion, too, is not convincing. As the same-sex marriage proponent William Eskridge notes in an eloquent essay endorsing the Vermont experiment, civil unions are neither separate nor strictly equal to marriage (gays and lesbians are left without marriage rights at the federal level). But they are clearly designed to ameliorate a caste-like apartheid system rather than to reinforce it, and they are a pragmatic recognition of the fact that nearly 60 percent of the country opposes gay marriage and a smaller percentage opposes civil unions. The genius of the Vermont solution, Eskridge writes, “is that the state insisted that traditional family values give way to the recognition of lesbian and gay rights, but lesbian and gay family values give way to accommodation of traditionalist anxieties for the time being. Once civil unions in action reveal to Vermonters that lesbian and gay relationships are serious and loving (and fraught with most of the same problems as marital unions), the state might be ripe for graduation from [civil unions to gay marriage].” Indeed, this is exactly what took place in the Netherlands, where, just three years after the state created registered partnerships for gays and lesbians, it transformed those partnerships into same-sex marriages.



Instead of gradually proceeding from civil unions to gay marriage, as Eskridge advises, the court’s overreach may force Massachusetts to retreat from gay marriage to civil unions. The rulings in Alaska and Hawaii triggered political backlashes that brought about constitutional amendments banning gay marriage. The best way to avoid a similar outcome in Massachusetts may be a judicial sleight of hand. The Goodridge opinion says that “barring an individual from the protections, benefits, and obligations of civil marriage solely because that person would marry a person of the same sex violates the Massachusetts constitution.” If the legislature passes a bill recognizing civil unions—as the governor has proposed—one of the judges in the Goodridge majority might conclude that this was enough to guarantee same-sex couples the “protections, benefits, and obligations of civil marriage.” The judge who jumped ship would have to ignore the fact that majority opinion went out of its way to redefine the common-law meaning of marriage to include same-sex couples: “We construe civil marriage to mean the voluntary union of two persons as spouses, to the exclusion of all others,” the majority declared. Perhaps the best way for the legislature to respond to this statement is simply to ignore it. Of course, had the court explicitly invited the legislature to create civil unions, no winks and nods would be necessary.

It’s important for liberals who applaud the results in Lawrence and Goodridge to criticize the clumsiness and heavy-handedness of their legal reasoning. Both decisions seem calculated to drive social conservatives crazy, with their cavalier treatment of precedent and their rhetorical overconfidence. (Both decisions go out of their way to cite similar decisions by European and Canadian courts, confirming the fears of social conservatives who dread the internationalization of U.S. domestic law.) Both also presume to decide the most hotly contested cultural battles by narrow judicial majorities. By trying to impose gay marriage by judicial fiat, the Massachusetts court may set back the cause of gay and lesbian equality rather than advance it. In the United States, social revolutions are always won or lost in the court of public opinion; and the legalization of the culture wars is a sign of weakness rather than strength.

Jeffrey Rosen is the legal affairs editor of The New Republic and author of The Most Democratic Branch: How the Courts Serve America.This article appeared in the December 22, 2003 issue of the magazine.

For more TNR, become a fan on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.