Moreover, should the state wish to reject Goodridge in its entirety, it could amend the Massachusetts constitution fairly easily. The process is time-consuming but less arduous than changing many state constitutions. To get on the ballot, it is enough for an amendment to be approved by merely one-quarter of state legislators in two successive legislative sessions and then to be ratified by a bare majority of Massachusetts voters in a statewide election. Such amendments are not unusual in Massachusetts, where the constitution has been changed 55 times since 1919—sometimes in response to actual or anticipated decisions of the state supreme court. Most prominently, the state constitution was amended in 1982 to authorize capital punishment when the state supreme court was expected to invalidate it. Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, along with many others, has already indicated his support for an amendment that would outlaw gay marriage. If the court’s decision stands, it will be because these efforts to pass an amendment have failed, demonstrating that Massachusetts voters do not fundamentally object to gay marriage.

The reasonableness of the Massachusetts court’s decision does not, however, mean the U.S. Supreme Court should follow suit now or in the near future. Quite the contrary. At the national level, judges ought to show caution in ruling on gay rights. To date, that is exactly what they have done—in marked contrast, it should be noted, to Roe v. Wade, in which the Court attempted to settle public debate over abortion with one bold stroke. Instead, during the last 15 years, the U.S. Supreme Court has entered the fray over gay rights exactly twice. In its 1996 decision in Romer v. Evans, the Court struck down a bizarre amendment to the Colorado constitution that banned the state and its cities and localities from outlawing discrimination against homosexuals. The Court’s narrow ruling emphasized that this provision had the “peculiar property of imposing a broad and undifferentiated disability on a single named group.” In Lawrence v. Texas, decided last summer, the Court took another small step, concluding that states could not punish people engaging in consensual sex. Demonstrating its sensitivity to the importance of procedural legitimacy, the Court stressed that anti-sodomy laws utterly lack popular support, as reflected by the fact that they have fallen into a “pattern of nonenforcement” in the few states where they remained on the books.

Meanwhile, the Court has declined to intervene in the gay rights debates over which the nation is most sharply divided. It has not said a word about same-sex marriage, child custody, discrimination by public employers, and “don’t ask, don’t tell.” In fact, the U.S. Supreme Court has been at most a bit player in what appears to be a genuine revolution in the legal status of American gays and lesbians; it is the states that have taken the major strides. (For example, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Vermont, among others, now forbid employers to discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation.) And this is how it should be. An attempt by the U.S. Supreme Court to settle the same-sex marriage debate at this time would be disastrous, undoubtedly causing a heated public backlash and endangering the cause of gay rights itself. The genius of the federal system lies in the fact that, while requiring nationwide respect for certain rights, it allows the law to adapt to the states’ diverse cultures, providing extensive room for experimentation and learning. This process should be allowed to run its course before the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in.

Of course, such state-level experimentation will lead to different laws, raising one obvious question: Must other states recognize same-sex marriages conducted in Massachusetts? If so, Massachusetts would be effectively setting marriage policy for the nation. And, indeed, the U.S. Constitution’s Full Faith and Credit Clause does require each state to respect the “public Acts, Records, and judicial Proceedings of every other state.” But, well before Goodridge was decided, Massachusetts law provided that out-of-state visitors could not marry in Massachusetts when the union would be invalid in their state of residence. In any case, Congress foresaw the ramifications of a Goodridge-like ruling in 1997 when it passed the federal Defense of Marriage Act, which expressly authorizes states to refuse to recognize same-sex marriages even if they are valid in the state where they were performed. And, even if the Defense of Marriage Act were at some point overturned, for over a century states have been permitted to refuse to recognize certain marriages—those between first cousins, say—that are valid in the state of the ceremony but inconsistent with their own public policy.

The Goodridge ruling makes sense in large part because it stems directly from Massachusetts law. But it also makes sense because of the moral issue it addresses: the right of gays and lesbians to participate in one of society’s most important and cherished institutions. Civil marriage is the principal means by which people publicly affirm their commitment to one another, but its legal and social effects are much broader than that. Let there be no confusion on this point: Marriage is an institution created by governments, not by nature. (Some opponents of gay marriage emphasize that marriage is created and sanctified by God; but we are speaking here of civil marriages, not religious ones.) Its benefits are intensely material as well as symbolic, including rights to insurance benefits, health coverage in the event of death of a spouse, generally lower tax rates, hospital visitation in the event of serious illness, and many more.