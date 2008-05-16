Richard Just On The Gay Marriage Ruling

Many are celebrating yesterday's decision by the California Supreme Court to legalize gay marriage in the state; others are bracing for a referendum battle; and some, cooped up in campaign offices, are trying to figure out how best to play it. So, in an effort to see the ruling from as many perspectives as possible, we've enlisted a few friends of the magazine to offer their thoughts. Here's Richard Just, deputy editor ofThe New Republic.

I have to respectfully disagree with my colleague Jeff Rosen's take on the California gay marriage decision. First, his comparison of the California decision to Dred Scott strikes me as exactly backwards. Jeff seems to imply that the problem with Dred Scott was that it took a stand on a politically controversial question. But the problem wasn't that it took a stand; the problem was that it took the wrong stand. Dred Scott enshrined into law a political consensus that the country—not to mention history as a whole—was rapidly moving away from. (By the time Dred Scott was decided, in 1857, much of Europe had already abolished slavery.) The California decision, by contrast, enshrines into law a political consensus that history, the country, and especially liberal states like California are rapidly moving towards. (Everyone who has ever looked at an opinion poll on gay issues that disaggregates the numbers by age understands that this is the case.) That's a pretty key difference.

At worst, the California court is guilty of overanticipating that consensus—of forcing the public to a consensus before it is ready. The risk of doing this is that, by enraging those who believe that they have been denied their day at the ballot box by an imperial judiciary, the Court could end up sabotaging (as opposed to solidifying) the emerging public consensus. But I doubt it. For one thing, California's gay marriage opponents have hardly been denied their day at the ballot box, since state legislators have twice passed bills legalizing gay marriage—and those legislators are directly accountable to voters. For another, California's November ballot will likely offer gay marriage opponents a chance to overturn the court's decision. If gay marriage holds up, no one is going to be able to argue that the public or their elected representatives were denied the chance to weigh in.

What's more, as EJ Graff predicted in a wonderful piece she wrote for TNR around the time that Massachusetts gay couples began marrying, state court decisions that permit gay marriage are unlikely to spark a backlash within those states; in fact, they are likely to do the opposite--they are likely to solidify the consensus in favor of gay marriage. That's because gay marriage is much more threatening in theory than in practice. Conservative arguments against gay marriage all rest on dire predictions about how it will tear apart the country's social fabric. Once gay marriage is a reality and those predictions don't come true, the arguments against gay marriage start to look silly at best, cruel at worst. EJ's predictions were vindicated in Massachusetts. In February 2004, according to The Boston Globe, a majority of residents (53 percent) opposed gay marriage; by March 2005, just ten months after gay marriages began taking place, a majority (56 percent) supported them. Why did so many people change their minds once gay marriage was a reality? I'm guessing many of them went through the same evolution as the Massachusetts legislator who explained why he switched sides on the issue in the years after the state court made it legal: "I couldn't take away the happiness those people have been able to enjoy."