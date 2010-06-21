One has only to look at the latest MetroMonitor to start getting seriously freaked out about the growing likelihood that the Senate won’t deliver the additional tranche of emergency state aid that President Obama last week called critical to preventing the layoffs of thousands of teachers and government workers.

My colleague Howard Wial has already noted that the present economic recovery looks substantially “more fragile than it did just a few months ago” so I’ll just add that the anxiety pervading national discussions gets really acute when you peer into, say, the local metropolitan-area economies of the Mountain West. Out there, Brookings Mountain West’s Mountain Monitor shows that employment growth ceased in the first quarter in the large metros of the Intermountain West while even output growth slowed. Unemployment, for its part, is still inching up in every large metro out there except Denver.

All of which underscores why it is so disconcerting that state aid negotiations foundered again late last week. With growth slowing, the wind-down of the original $787 billion federal stimulus package beginning, and the federal homebuyer tax credit expired as of April, it seems foolhardy to stint on additional stimulus right now--particularly stimulus routed through that most direct delivery system of state or local government aid that will reduce government layoffs.

What’s so important about state and local aid? Well, federal, state, and local government can make up 17 or 18 percent of a state’s or metro’s employment. Local government alone accounts for one in 10 non-farm jobs in large metros, as Chris Hoene of the National League of Cities and I noted last winter in a paper on the coming local government fiscal crisis. In fact, the new Mountain Monitor notes that high levels of federal, state, and local government employment have been statistically correlated with greater economic stability over the course of the recession in the Mountain region metros.