Anyone nicknamed Dopey-- or as the moniker quite nicely translates into Portuguese, Dunga--will be an easy mark for ridicule. Even Carlos Dunga’s most tender gestures, like wearing attire designed by his daughter to big matches, result in the commentariat doubling over in cruel laughter at his expense. But in this World Cup, he has cut an image that is more villainous than comic. He is cast as the heartless assassin of joga bonito, the mercenary who took a pillow and snuffed the élan out of the Brazilian game. Where Maradona is portrayed as lovably unable to control his appetites and Domench as a hapless buffoon, the biopic of Dunga’s life will star Gary Oldman.

His name came early, and one gets the sense that his hard man persona is a reaction against it. Having suffered a childhood full of verbal abuse, he has conditioned himself to expect and even enjoy attacks, as well as the retaliatory occasion. During Brazil’s game against Ivory Coast, he came alive as the match moved into its feisty final minutes--stomping his feet, flailing his arms, encouraging his players to milk their confrontation with the exasperated Ivorians. As a player, Dunga could never perform the cross-over steps or freakish dribbling tricks of his most skilled compatriots. This type of spasm is what defined him.

When he became Brazil manager, it was assumed that he would be a caretaker, that he didn’t have the temperament to hold the job over the long-run. This always seemed a bizarre strand of conventional wisdom to me. While I can only recall a few brutal tackles from his playing days, there are the many images of him berating his teammates (Bebeto, you numbskull!), his goalkeeper (Tafarel, you butterfingers!) and his managers even (return to your nap, Zagallo!). He was the most imperious player of his generation; Roy Keene had a clearer sense of the limits of his role on the team. Even the most beloved coach is a dictator, and Dunga was always splendid authoritarian material.

If childhood friends named him Dunga--and it’s true, with age, his drooping cheeks can sometimes resemble that of Snow White’s pint-sized companion-- the Brazilian press took up the cause of tormenting the man. His World Cup winning side in 1994 was calibrated towards ruthless pragmatism--a response to the country’s decades-long drought in the tournament--but Dunga unfairly bore the brunt of criticism of the style-less triumph in Los Angeles.