As Group A wraps up, here's some selections from our writers.

Leon Krauze on the quality of Mexico's victory over France:

It’s not only that Aguirre’s men played a wonderful game tonight: air-tight defending, wonderful ball rotation and physical fitness that, as far as I’ve seen, is probably the best in the whole tournament. By the end of the match, even Jeremy Toulalan—by far the most committed of Domenech’s disappointing team—simply wanted to throw in the towel.

Rabih Alameddine was succinct in his judgment:

Everyone should celebrate Mexico’s defeat of France. The well-worn cliché—the best team won, not the team with the best players—seems to be most felicitous in this case.

Allow me to analyze the game: The French team sucks.

Geoff Shandler worried about the broader impact of France's disgrace: