Is the art world any realer than reality TV?

In recent months, a friend and I have found that nearly all our conversations about the goings-on in the cultural universe, whether the art world or the publishing world, conclude with one of us muttering, “You just can’t make this stuff up.” That is the first thing to be said about “Work of Art: The Next Great Artist,” the new show on Bravo which fits the art-world rat race into the reality-TV format, complete with judges, contestants, challenges, petty bickering, and public mortification. You just can’t make this stuff up. But of course this is reality TV, so nobody has made anything up. Does that mean I am already the victim of a game of gotcha? Who knows? Perhaps the point is that the people involved in “Work of Art” no longer have the faintest idea where irony ends and anything else begins.

With Sarah Jessica Parker as one of the producers, Bravo has managed to pluck the judges for “Work of Art” from high in the art-world food chain. The New York magazine critic Jerry Saltz and the gallerist Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn are appearing weekly, the mixed-media artist Jon Kessler was a guest judge on the second episode, and the auctioneer Simon de Pury acts as Den Daddy for the 14 contestants with whom the show begins. It is anybody’s guess what art-world worthies Bravo will come up with as surprise guests for future episodes. Saltz has written that he had some “misgivings” about the entire enterprise. But considering that paintings and sculptures amounting to little more than cartoons now regularly sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars, the movers and shakers involved in “Work of Art” have reason to believe that they are in no way endangering their credibility by taking part in what amounts to a TV cartoon. In the circles where they move, I expect the campy glamour of reality TV will by and large trump any fears about making oneself look ridiculous. You can dine out for at least a season on stories about the trials and tribulations of life as a reality-TV star.

So here the judges are, doing their “Project Runway” thing or their Donald Trump on “The Apprentice” thing or whatever the hell it is. Along with Saltz and Greenberg Rohatyn, the regular judges are the gallerist Bill Powers and China Chow, who is the daughter of the restaurateur Michael Chow and doubles as the host of the show. Together, they offer critiques, spar with a not entirely docile group of contestants, and decide who will survive to make art for another week. There does not seem to be much rhyme or reason to the eliminations, at least in the first two episodes. The first week, when the challenge was for each of the 14 artists to make a portrait of a fellow contestant with whom they were paired, the judges eliminated Amanda Williams. She had committed the sin of conceiving of a portrait as a relatively mild-mannered abstract mood poem, when in fact what was wanted was something closer to the sharp-focus representational hyperbole of John Currin or Lisa Yuskavage. In week two, the contestant who was tossed after a challenge that involved making a work of art out of used appliances was Trong Nguyen, a Brooklyn-based artist born in Vietnam, who had been billed as something of an art world insider. What has so far been almost comically predictable is the enthusiasm with which the judges have embraced Miles Mendenhall, a fair-haired young man from the Midwest with a name out of a Victorian novel and a mild form of obsessive-compulsive disorder that gives him just the right touch of hipster unpredictability. Miles is crazy like a fox. But who knows how long even the fair-haired boy will last? And on and on it will go, with the winner receiving $100,000 and a show at the Brooklyn Museum, whose director, Arnold Lehman, had already a few years ago turned one of the world’s great museums into a faux-populist box office fiasco. He is looking for a little of the reality TV magic to rub off on his benighted institution.

There was a time when I might have dismissed “Work of Art” as a case of the pop culture czars turning the art world into another one of their fiefdoms. But after I watched the first episode, I was tempted to reverse the equation. I began to wonder if the whole ludicrous phenomenon of reality TV could not be traced back to the art world, and the cult of pseudo-documentary filmmaking that began with Andy Warhol’s Chelsea Girls in 1966. Warhol pioneered a cinema verité that was dedicated to gossip, backbiting, boredom, and the general proposition that most people are rotten at the core and should be happy with their 15 minutes of fame, if they are lucky enough to have it. Doesn’t that more or less describe reality TV? It was Warhol who discovered the narcotic allure of cinematic literalism. By now the drug has a global appeal. Warhol’s original idea was that if you had already been bored by Mondrian and Malevich, who the cultural arbiters had been telling museum-goers were very great, then the boredom that you experienced when you watched The Chelsea Girls was proof positive of the greatness of Warhol’s own work. I realize that when it comes to the big bucks and the huge audiences that are involved with reality TV, we are a long way from the pseudo-avant-garde formlessness of The Chelsea Girls. Nevertheless, I wonder if we would have ever found ourselves subjected to the mundane ironies of reality TV had it not been that Warhol, more than a generation ago, made boredom fashionable. And if people are so starved for theatrical excitement that they can see high drama in “The Real Housewives of New York City”? Well, that thought might have made even the poker-faced Andy crack a smile.