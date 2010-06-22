[Guest post by Noam Scheiber]

Let's stipulate that there will always be some amount of lurid speculation when a cabinet official exits—probably more so for the first cabinet-level official to depart an administration. But my hunch is that Obama budget director Peter Orszag is bowing out this summer for pretty pedestrian reasons.

First the lurid speculation, such as it is: It’s true that Orszag sometimes clashed with fellow members of the Obama economic team. In particular, there was at times a rivalry between Orszag’s OMB and Larry Summers's National Economic Council. For example, in December I reported that:

Last month, Orszag raised eyebrows when word leaked that he’d asked most cabinet agencies to prepare two budgets: one that freezes spending, the other that cuts it by 5 percent. Many congressional liberals were livid, and, according to multiple sources, Larry Summers’s National Economic Council reacted negatively to the emphasis on the deficit. (“The economic team has a healthy debate about most major issues,” says an administration official. “Getting people back to work is central to addressing the deficit. Similarly, putting the country back on a fiscally sustainable path is vital to confidence in the economy.”)

But my sense is that while the debate over how to weight additional stimulus versus deficit reduction continues within the administration, these policy differences aren’t the reason Orszag is leaving. If nothing else, the press reports stress that Obama wanted Orszag to stick around, something I’ve heard independently. To the extent that members of the economic team hold somewhat different policy views, I get the impression the president likes it that way, as the administration official quoted above suggests.